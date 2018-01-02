Armed bandits attack, rob East Ruimveldt man of over $400,000 in valuables

Police are now investigating a robbery attack on a 23-year-old man late Monday evening (New Year’s Day) in which over $400,000 in valuables were stolen from the victim.

The victim has been identified as Ray Jaundoo of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

According to police information, the robbery occurred at around 22:14hrs on the day in question.

Jaundoo was reportedly walking along the road in Phase 2, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown when he observed a silver premio motorcar approaching him from the western direction.

Two armed men reportedly exited the vehicle a short distance from where the victim stood and pointed their guns at him, while ordering him to be quiet.

The bandits then proceeded to relieve the frightened young man of his two gold chains valued $220,000 and his iPhone 6+ valued at $186,000.

After ensuring that Jaundoo had no more valuable items on his person, the perpetrators ran back to the waiting motor car and made good their escape.

The victim then raised an alarm and residents nearby reportedly contacted the police who arrived on the scene shortly after.



