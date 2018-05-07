Archery Guyana successfully completes World Archery Level 1 Coach Training Course

Guyana’s Inaugural World Archery Level 1 Coach Training Course conducted from April 28 – May 6, 2018 at the National Resource Centre, Georgetown, Guyana came to a successful end.

This course which was conducted by Phillip Graves, USA Level 4, NTS, CT Coach, World Archery Americas Development Committee was deemed a historic success with participation from Regions 1, 4, 7, 8 and 9.

Nineteen (19) participants were awarded Certificates at the small closing Ceremony at the Resource Centre as they all return to their various Regions to commence Coaching so as to start the next phase to move Archery to a National Sport in Guyana.

Archery Guyana in acknowledging support for this event thanked Dr George Norton, Ministry of Social Cohesion, Director of Sport, Christopher Jones, the National Sports Commission, Shameer Mohamed, the Management of Ocean Spray Hotel, Mark Singh, the Management of Carib Foods, Demerara Distillers Limited, Ramesh Ghir, Ryan McKinnon, Infotrans Guyana Inc., Guyana Tourism Authority and Dr Pravesh Harry.