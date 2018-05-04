Archery Guyana hopes to implement sport nationwide as course being hosted

Coaches from across every region in Guyana are currently participating in a historic Level 1 Archery Coaching Course.

The training course is being hosted by the group Archery Guyana. It is the first of its kind to be held in the country and commenced on April 29, at the Racket Centre, Woolford Avenue and concludes on May 6.

According to a DPI release, Director of Sport, Christopher Jones said the participation of persons from every region is part of the administration’s efforts to decentralise sport in Guyana.

The coaches are expected to impart the knowledge gained when they return to their respective regions, particularly through the school system.

“There is indeed a document which speaks to archery being introduced into the school nationals and as such, coordinating and collaborating with Archery Guyana to ensure that this programme happens is part of the National Sports Commission’s work programme.”

Jones also disclosed that the Sports Commission has spoken to the CEO of the Ministry of Education, Marcel Hutson with regards to including an archery event in this year’s Inter-school National sports competition. If successfully implemented, the event will see students from Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine participating.

Renowned international archery coach, Phillip Graves tasked with conducting the training said he expects rapid growth from those participating in the course. Graves said that he was amazed to discover how impacting the course will be for the entire country.

“When I found out that the participants were from the different regions – Nine, One, Seven and Eight, I did not know much about the regions and then I had conversations with the participants. We truly are starting a national organisation” Graves said.

Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr George Norton welcomed the effort to develop sport in Guyana.

“We are hoping that with proper development of archery as a sport, Guyanese would be equipped with the techniques, the knowledge and the equipment to represent Guyana in competitions across the world, efforts to make this a reality starts here with this coaching clinic,” the minister said.

The Guyana Sports Shooting Federation (GSSF) in partnership with World Archery Americas (WAA), in 2015, broke new ground and officially launched Archery Guyana.