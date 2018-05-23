Archery Guyana Coaches conduct introduction session in Region 9

On Monday May 21 2018, St Ignatius Secondary School in Lethem, Region 9 was the first school in Guyana to lead the way for introduction of Archery in Schools at a national level.

Archery Guyana continues to spread it wings as two of its recently certified Level 1 Coaches from Region 9, Manley Polo Thomas and Ms Shunette Thompson conducted an introduction session with of one the classes from the St Ignatius Secondary School.

Speaking about the importance of balancing the different sports in the school system was Sir Kenerick Lewis who is the Deputy Master of the School. He stated, “We welcome this discipline into the school system and I know many of the students are anxious to learn about archery.”

While the official documents are being filtered down through the Education Department, initiated by the Director of Sports Christopher Jones, the Region 9 coaches said they are eager and allowing no more time to pass to share and ensure that Region 9 is prepared and set to meet the National Schools Championships that the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr George Norton promised for November of this year.