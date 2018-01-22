APNU/AFC Region 5 Councillor in custody for assaulting man

Infamous APNU/AFC Region five (5) regional Councillor, Abel Seetaram, is currently in police custody over allegations that he assaulted a 54-year-old man, identified as Nateram Rabindranauth.

Rabindranauth, this publication was informed, was reportedly beaten by Seetaram to the point where he sustained a broken jaw, a broken nose and internal bleeding, among other injuries.



The 54-year-old man is currently a patient at the New Amsterdam hospital.



The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday around 18:00hrs in the Number 11 village area, West Coast Berbice, when a misunderstanding between the two men developed into an argument and escalated further.



INews was informed that at the scene of the confrontation Seetaram, who was reportedly inebriated, was heard shouting and telling persons who had gathered that no one can do him anything, since he knows “khemraj” and is a “big boy in the government.”

Rabindranauth’s son has since spoken out on social media against the alleged attack on his father, who he says makes his living selling chips. The man’s son is worried that the incident might be covered up.

Abel who was subsequently arrested and is currently being held at the Fort Wellington Police Station is no stranger to controversy.

He was the Special Assistant to Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, but was fired from that post after crashing a government SUV.

Seetaram, of Woodley Park, West Coast Berbice, was found guilty of three charges in relation to that accident on May 8, 2016. He was charged with driving in a dangerous manner. He was also charged with being an unlicenced driver and with breach of insurance.

Seetaram was driving the government SUV on the Bath Public Road at a fast rate of speed when he lost control and crashed into a fence, knocking out some of the uprights and damaging several structures at the Bath Market. He also crashed into a fence, causing considerable damage.

This publication was informed that prior to this assault incident other persons have come forth and made accusations against the Region 5 Regional Councillor, but none of those alleged accusations were reportedly followed up.