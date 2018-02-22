Antigua PM hints at early general election

(CMC) — Prime Minister of Antigua, Gaston Browne on Thursday gave his broadest hint to date, that a general election will be held early this year.

“I hear a number of individuals on the radio proclaiming to understand my behaviour and based on my behaviour they are pretty sure the elections will not be called before November or December of this year,” said Browne in Parliament.

“Well, I want to say to those individuals that they need to disabuse their minds of any such notion because the reality is, the elections will be within a matter of weeks.”

The prime minister made the statement as tabled the Boundaries Commission (majority) report, however, there were no proposals propose any changes to the constituency boundaries.

Meanwhile, leader of the main opposition United Progressive Party (UPP), Baldwin Spencer bid farewell to the Parliament and the nation on Thursday.

When the house convened Spencer thanked the nation for granting him the opportunity to serve as prime minister for two terms.

And as the nation anticipates an early election, the ruling Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) announced that it will be launching its election campaign.

According to the Antigua Observer, based on several social media posts, it is anticipated that the prime minister will announce the election date on the weekend.

The Observer quotes the prime minister as saying that the public will get more details about the party’s candidates at an event on Saturday.

“We will be having a very exciting concert which will be the launch of our campaign and we will be introducing all 17 candidates to the Antiguan and Barbudan people,” he said.

A general election is constitutionally due this year.

In the last general election held in 2014, the ALP won 14 of the 17 seats.