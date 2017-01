A Marketing Assistant attached to Ansa Mcal is presently seeking medical attention at the New Amsterdam Hospital following an accident today.

Reports indicate that at approximately 15:15hrs, Rovin Behari lost control of his motor car PKK 8119, causing it to topple several times in the vicinity of the Rose Hall Estate Community Ground.

He was rescued by public spirited citizens and rushed to the hospital.

Investigations are ongoing. (Ramona Luthi)