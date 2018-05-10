Another suspect charged with America Street money changer’s murder

A kitty resident was on Thursday remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of money changer Sean Nurse.

Kacey Heliger, 25, of Shell Road Kitty appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Chief magistrate Ann McLennan and was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

The court heard that on February 4, 2018 while in the vicinity of America Street and Avenue of the Republic, while being armed with a firearm he murdered money changer Sean Nurse also called ‘Fabulous’.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that they have completed their investigations into this matter and that the file is complete.

Heyliger was remanded to prison until May, 21.

Two other suspects Kerwin DaSantos and George Hope were also charged and remanded.

The well-known money changer, of Lot 33 Shopping Plaza, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was sitting in a chair at the corner of Avenue of the Republic and America Street, when he was approached by a man armed with a handgun.

The man demanded that Nurse hand over a bag that he was carrying which contained an undisclosed sum of local and foreign currency. Nurse resisted and the bandit pulled the trigger, shooting him once to his head.

Nurse collapsed and died almost immediately. The Police retrieved a spent 9mm shell at the scene and questioned several persons who gave a description of the shooter. At the time of the shooting incident, the suspect was reportedly clad in a red hoodie and a pair of brown trousers.