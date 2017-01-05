Another succumbs in Soesdyke/Linden Highway smash up, death toll now up to 4

In addition to the three men who died last night following a major two vehicle collision on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, one woman has succumbed to injuries this morning.

Dead now is Lauren Mendonca, 22 of Wisroc Housing Scheme, Linden and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Inews previously reported that three people were killed while two others were in a critical state following a two-vehicle collision in the vicinity of Loo Creek on Linden/Soesdyke Highway at around 19:00hrs last night.

The dead men were identified as hire car driver David Primus, 52, of lot 6 Self Help, Ameila’s Ward, Dextroy Griffith, 25, a mechanic attached to Cheddi Jagan International Airport and of Amelia’s Ward and Raul Aaron, 38, a sales representative of Beepat’s Bond from Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara.

The two other persons who were injured in the accident were identified as Griffith’s four months pregnant wife, Whitney Griffith, 23, and 48-year-old Arlette Kellman of Lower Kara Kara. They remain in a stable condition at the McKenzie Hospital.

Reports indicate that Primus was driving a Toyota Spacio, HC5326 and was heading to Linden when he collided head on into another Spacio, PR7151 after attempting to overtake a container truck. This move brought him into the lane of vehicle PRR7151 which was being driven by Raul Aaron, resulting in the fatal accident.

Inews understands that due to the impact of the collision, the Fire Service was called in to cut the vehicles apart in order to free the victims.

Investigations are ongoing. (Ramona Luthi)