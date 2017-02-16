Another home goes up in flames leaving 6 persons homeless

Six persons are now homeless following a fire on their Kane View, South Ruimveldt home this afternoon.

According to reports received, the fire started around 14:00hrs at lot 115 Kane View, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

One of the residents of the home, Ven Chase, said that he was at work at the time of the fire, and only his mother-in-law and 8-year-old child were home.

Divisional Superintendent of the Guyana Fire Service, Compton Sparman told media operatives that the elderly woman who was at home reported that she was downstairs in the two storey concrete and wooden house, while her grandchild was upstairs.

However, the woman recalled that she saw fire coming from a room in which the child was in, and immediately evacuated the house.

The exact origin of the fire still remains undetermined. The entire upper storey of the home was destroyed.

Residents in the area praised the fire service for their prompt response.

Investigations are ongoing.

This is the fourth fire for the week. On Sunday, three people, including a one-year-old perished in a fire at Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara, after the house was purposely set ablaze.

On Tuesday, another house was set alight by a jilted man at Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara.

Yesterday a fire of unknown origin completely destroyed two buildings on Bishop Street, between Princes and Norton Streets, Georgetown leaving at least 11 people homeless and millions of dollars in losses.

It was only yesterday that Fire Chief Marlon Gentle announced that more buildings were destroyed by fire this year when compared to 2016 over the corresponding period. He also noted that some of those fires were acts of arson.