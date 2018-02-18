Ann’s Grove man killed in early morning accident

A 27 year old man early this morning lost his life following a two vehicle smash up on the Vreed-en-hoop Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Dead is Donikel Campbelle of Lot 23 Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD) who met his unfortunate demise at around 03:45hrs.

According to reports, Campbelle was a pedestrian when he was struck my motorcar PRR 5279 which was being driven by a 40 year old Ruimveldt, Georgetown resident.

This online publication understands that the motorcar was proceeding west along the southern carriageway when Campbelle reportedly suddenly dashed across the road into the path of the vehicle.

He was struck and reportedly fell onto the roadway in an unconscious manner. The man who received severe head injuries was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) where Campbelle was admitted but later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the motorcar was subjected to a breathalyser test which showed no alcohol on his breath. He has since been taken into Police custody and is said to be assisting with investigations.