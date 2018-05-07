Annandale businessman, tenant counting losses following burglary

A businessman is now counting his losses after bandits allegedly broke into his bond and minibus at Annandale, East Coast Demerara during the late hours of Sunday evening and the wee hours of Monday morning and stole a number of items totalling some $400,000.

The victim has been identified as Andrew Rampersaud of Annandale, East Coast Demerara.

Speaking to INews on Monday, Rampersaud explained that his bond is located to the side of his yard.

The 28-year-old entrepreneur said that he arrived home at around 20:00hrs on Sunday with his family and turned into bed following a power outage and heavy downpour.

He recalled that his bond had been secured with padlocks, and his minibus, which he uses to store some items he sells at the Market, was locked.

At around 06:45hrs on Monday, Rampersaud said he was informed by his upstairs tenant that there had been a break-in.

Upon inspection, it was observed that not only had the locks of the bond been broken, but the rubber on the windows of his minibus had been lifted to allow the perpetrator (s) entry.

A quantity of valuables including costume jewellery, kids games, clothing, DVD players, Bluetooth boxes, among others, were reportedly taken from the bond as well as the minibus.

Moreover, the vehicle belonging to the upstairs tenant had also been broken into, resulting in the car deck, liquor and other valuables- totalling approximately $100,000- being stolen.

At the scene, this online publication was told that a screwdriver had been found at the top of the fence, which gives the implication that the bandit (s) may have gained entry into the yard by jumping the barrier.

“They left a screw driver on the fence top and there was a slight bend on the grill work,” he recalled.

The police were quickly contacted and so far, Rampersaud related that finger prints had been taken.

“The detectives took finger prints. We already gave a statement but we gotta go [to the Vigilance Police Station] to give a formal statement,” he explained to INews.

An investigation is on-going. (Ramona Luthi)