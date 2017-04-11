Anna Regina power plant to be set up by third quarter

A new generation unit for the Guyana Power and Light’s station at Anna Regina (GPL) is expected to arrive before the end of 2017, Generation Engineer for Region Two, Lindsey Shepherd said.

According to GINA, Shepherd explained that there are currently two generation sets in the Region, one at Anna Regina which houses three units and a temporary set at Fairfield, with two units.

Shepherd further explained that the plants are aged, existing beyond their life span of 20 years. He said electricity distribution in the region can be challenging sometimes, especially when the power company would have to manufacture parts for the plants in the event of disruptions.

“The new plan is to build a new plant that should be commissioned around the last quarter of this year. We already procured the units; it’s just a matter of actual construction. That plant will supply the entire coast, (and) eliminate the need for the two plants,” Shepherd explained.

According to GINA, the Generation Engineer noted that government is moving apace to have it in the region as soon as possible. He said the delay is due to the change of supply of units from Wartsila to the Power Producer and Distribution Incorporated (PPDI).

Towards the end of 2016, Anna Regina, experienced long hours of blackout when two of the three generating units were unavailable due to unexpected mechanical failures. One of the two units was operating at reduced capacity.

GPL subsequently managed to undertake urgent repairs on one unit with reduced capacity and has been able to increase capacity to meet peak demand. However, it was decided that the aged old units needed to be replaced as soon as possible to better serve the region.