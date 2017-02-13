Home Local News Angry sugar workers to protest outside President’s Office today
Wales severance – GuySuCo “fed up” with Union’s games In an effort garner more traction to their call, sugar workers attached to the Wales Sugar...
Adele sweeps Grammy awards in upset victory over Beyonce
By Jill Serjeant and Piya Sinha-Roy | LOS ANGELES (Reuters) Adele swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, taking home statuettes for the top prizes -...
Nearly 200,000 people told to flee crumbling California dam spillway
By Sharon Bernstein | OROVILLE, Calif. (Reuters) Evacuation orders for nearly 200,000 people living below the tallest dam in the United States remained in place...
UPDATE BV FIRE: Arson suspected in apparent murder-suicide
Investigations are still ongoing into the deadly blaze early Sunday morning at Beterverwagting, East Coast of Demerara, in which three members of the same...
5-month-old baby in need of liver transplant
– parents plead for assistance A five-month-old baby is in dire need of a liver transplant after being diagnosed with liver disease in January 2017...
Letter: Our democracy is under siege
Dear Editor, I was alerted to an article in the state owned Chronicle Newspaper captioned "Second Term" where the President of Guyana was quoted as...
Guyana Govt to settle debt with Barbados security firm
Incomplete forensic lab The billion-dollar state-of-the-art forensic laboratory will soon become operational, once Government honours its US$32,524 in outstanding payments to a Barbados Security Firm,...
EXPOSED: The controversial Parking Meter contract
INews managed to obtain a copy of the controversial and elusive Parking Meter contract. Please see below the full contract:
PARKING METER FIASCO: Contract’s ‘terror clause’ protects Smart City Solutions
…different approach by City Council could have avoided troubles – President As the controversy surrounding the paid parking system continues to mount, Government has now...
THREE DEAD: Husband, wife, child perish in Beterverwagting fire
The charred remains of a husband, wife and their toddler were found this morning after a blazing fire at their Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara...