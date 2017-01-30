Andre Russell to know fate tomorrow

The independent anti-doping disciplinary panel will be convening tomorrow to render its decision in the matter of the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) v West Indies cricketer, Andre Russell, according to the Jamaica Observer.

A release from the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport said that the meeting will be at 10:00 am at the Jamaica Conference Centre, Port Royal Street, downtown Kingston.

JADCO, represented by Attorney Lackston Robinson, has accused Russell of failing to file his whereabouts on three occasions during a 12-month period.

Russell’s lawyers, including Queen’s Counsel Patrick Foster and Donovan Walker, have maintained that the respondent was not negligent.

Under World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regulations, three whereabouts filing failures during a one-year period amount to a failed test, which may attract a ban of up to 24 months.