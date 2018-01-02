America Street jeweller robbed by armed bandits on New Year’s night

Two bandits are now being hunted after they reportedly pounced on a jeweller on Monday night (New Year’s) and relieved him of over $300,000 worth of jewellery in Georgetown.

According to information received, the jeweller- who was identified as Dexter Forrester, 27, of Two Friends Housing Scheme, Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara- was reportedly attacked at around 23:10hrs.

INews understands that Forrester, was on the corner of America and Longden Streets, Georgetown, where he would usually ply his trade, and was in the process of packing up his stocks into his motorcar when he noticed a silver/grey Toyota Premio motorcar heading up America Street.

He told police that the vehicle drove past him on the one way road, stopped, then reversed and parallel parked alongside him, after which one of the bandits, armed with a gun, exited the vehicle and held him [Forrester] at gunpoint.

“Don’t move,” the victim recalled being instructed as he felt the gun against his head.

The other perpetrator then exited the motorcar and proceeded to relieve the jeweller of a gold chain valued $135,000, one diamond ring valued at $125,000 and $55,000 in cash.

The bandits then fired one single shot into the air just before they re-entered their vehicle and fled the scene west along America Street and then north on to Water Street, Georgetown.

Police were quickly contacted and persons in the area were questioned. However, they reportedly told ranks that they heard a loud explosion but presumed it to be nothing more than fireworks and as such paid it no mind.

Investigations are continuing.(Ramona Luthi)