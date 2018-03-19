Ameila’s Ward man to be sentenced Friday

Avmed Dial, also called “Bucko,” of 5034 Phase 2 Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie, Linden, facing three charges relating to the possession of a firearm and ammunition, is set to know his fate on Friday, March 23.

His case had been tried on March 12 by Linden Magistrate Clive Nurse, and this date has been set for ruling in the case.

Dial allegedly had a .32 Taurus Magnum revolver, serial number TB12429, in his possession at his Amelia’s Ward home on Monday, May 12, 2017, without being the owner of a firearm licence at the time.

It is also alleged that on the said date, he had in his possession at his home five rounds of .32 ammunition for an automatic weapon and 20 rounds of .32 Magnum ammunition, without being the holder of a firearm licence.

Dial was represented by Attorney Gordon Gilhuys, who argued that other people resided at the home where the firearm and ammunition were found, and the prosecution had failed to establish that the firearm belonged to the defendant. He therefore asked that the defendant be found not guilty of the charges.

The Magistrate then set the March 23 date for ruling.