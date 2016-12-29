Home Environment Amaila Falls only realistic path for Guyana – Norway report
…only way for Govt to fulfil its LCDS commitment to UN The independent assessment of the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project (AFHP) has revealed that the...
EXPOSED: Granger-led gov’t confirms ‘devotion’ to LCDS programme spearheaded by Jagdeo
Norway report The APNU/AFC coalition government has “confirmed its devotion” to the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), which was the brainchild of former President...
Morcua man stabbed, beaten, forced to walk to hospital as onlookers fail to help
A Moruca, North West District man is nursing a stab wound to his back after he was attacked by two men at a Boxing...
Confirmed: Populace to start paying for parking from January 23
... as parking meters take full effect While the installation of parking meters throughout the capital city recently commenced, with the setting up of the...
Irate man murders wife in the presence of her co-worker
-After fleeing from the crime scene, he turns himself over to the Police Just days before entering a new year, a young man is...
Bandits torch way into Hardware Emporium, escape with safe
As the year comes to an end, crime continues unabated, the most recent resulting in bandits torching their way into the Hardware Emporium General...
Blood and benefits: Duterte imposes his hometown formula on the Philippines
By Manny Mogato, Karen Lema, David Lague and Jerome Morales (Reuters) The president has brought the iron-fist approach he used to rule Davao to the...
Trump: ‘NOT’ a smooth transition after Obama roadblocks
By Eugene Scott, CNN (CNN) Donald Trump accused President Barack Obama on Wednesday of making "many inflammatory statements and roadblocks" during the President-elect's transition...
Andre Russell’s black bat approved, again
Andre Russell's black bat has been re-approved by Cricket Australia for use in the Big Bash League after a clear laminate cover was added...
Guyana signs open skies agreements with India, South Korea, Dominican Republic
During the ninth annual International Civil Aviation Negotiations (ICAN) 2016 conference – recently held in Nassau, The Bahamas – Guyana signed open skies agreements...