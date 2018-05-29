Alteration of National Flag to include sixth colour unconstitutional- PPP

In light of the fact that Government hoisted a replica of the National Flag on Friday last bearing an additional colour at the end, the Opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) on Tuesday asserted that the alteration to the flag was unconstitutional, while outlining that the the added colour being associated with that of the People’s National Congress (PNC) party is worrying.

“The fact that the unauthorized alteration of the national flag connects one of Guyana’s most significant national symbols to the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), via the inclusion of the PNCR’s party colour along the end of the Golden Arrowhead, is reminiscent of the repressive regime of the PNC pre-1992. The practice of the PNCR flag being flown above Guyana’s courts has not been forgotten by the Guyanese people.” the Opposition said in a press statement on Tuesday.

When the National Flag was hoisted last week in observance of Guyana’s 52nd Independence Anniversary, it was observed that a darker shade of green had been attached to the end of the flag.

As such, several significant members of society sought to point it out and question the reason the sixth colour.

It was subsequently reported online that the darker shade may have been placed there to extend the resistance of the fabric, since it is known to ravel out due to the heavy winds.

However, the PPP made it clear “that with regard to alteration of the national flag, the Second Schedule included in Guyana’s Constitution devotes two pages (pages 260 and 261) to the heraldic description of Guyana’s national flag. The description makes it clear that there are five distinct colours – not six – and defines their proportions.”

Moreover, the Opposition party asserted that “All Guyanese must reject this act. This act is the latest of an increasingly authoritarian administration and adds to the numerous constitutional violations committed since May 2015.”

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) notes the silence from the APNU+AFC Coalition Government, in the face of public outcry, on the despicable and unconstitutional alteration of Guyana’s national flag, which was hoisted to mark the nation’s 52nd Independence anniversary.

The PNC-led Coalition Government seems intent on trampling on Guyana’s National symbols. Guyanese have witnessed the practice of national symbols being treated as the property of this Administration – the last such act evidenced in the seizure of the national flag from the Corriverton Town Council on the anniversary of our Republic.

Guyanese have not forgotten Granger’s utterances in 2016 at the PNCR’s 19th Biennial Delegates Congress, where he hailed his Party’s Constitution as “supreme law”. Guyanese have also not forgotten that it was at a similar meeting held by the PNC in 1974, where Burnham promoted the principles of party paramountcy, when he said: “It was decided that the Party should assume unapologetically its paramountcy over the Government, which is merely one of its executive arms.”

All Guyanese must reject this act. This act is the latest of an increasingly authoritarian administration and adds to the numerous constitutional violations committed since May 2015.