Alleged unlicenced ammunition holder remanded

A man of La Penitence, Georgetown who was allegedly found to be in possession of ammunition was on Tuesday remanded when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Shawn Appru, 42, of Second Street, Middle Road, La Penitence denied the allegation when he stood before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

He denied that on January 22, 2018, at his home address, he had in his possession 3 live rounds of .38 ammunition.

According to Appru’s attorney, Mark Conway, his client resides in a building with four apartments and the section of the said building where the ammunition were found is abandoned.

As such, he requested reasonable bail for his client.

However, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Stephen Telford told the Court that Appru led ranks to the ammunition.

He was remanded to prison to return on February 7, 2018.