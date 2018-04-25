Alleged murder, attempted suicide rocks community of Good Intent

A 48-year-old housewife is now dead while her lover, who is alleged to be her assailant, is now being hospitalised at the West Demerara Regional Hospital under police guard after he allegedly attempted suicide by slitting his throat at his Good Intent, West Bank Demerara home on Wednesday morning.

Dead is Diane Hernandez of Recht door Zee, West Bank Demerara.

The injured man has been identified as Nigel Glasgow, 40, of Murphy Street, Good Intent, West Bank Demerara.

INews understands that the duo were involved in a “visiting union” relationship.

According to police information, the gruesome discovery was made by the mother of Glasgow’s children, and a relative of hers.

It is alleged that the suspect contacted the woman, who is a pump attendant, and told her to take care of their children. This raised some suspicion and when the pump attendant arrived at Glasgow’s home, she reportedly found his partner hanging from the ceiling of the house, while the alleged perpetrator was seen next to her, bleeding from his throat.

Neighbours reported that Hernandez arrived at Glasgow’s home close to midnight on Tuesday evening. However, at around 03:00hrs, eyewitnesses reported hearing screams and shouts emanating from the man’s house.

This resulted in his two dogs barking continuously, which seemed to anger the man more.

Based on information received, the man then attempted to burn his house down with Hernandez and himself inside, after allegedly killing his dogs.

When INews arrived at the scene, the Good Intent, West Bank Demerara home was seen with significant scorch marks internally.

The dogs were also lifeless, with what appeared to be empty gasoline bottles next to them.

Prior to this incident, Glasgow was described by residents in the area as a “quiet” man.

Investigations are currently ongoing.