Alleged mastermind in Berbice execution remanded

The woman who was identified as the alleged mastermind of the Tain Settlement murder where a 45-year-old domestic worker was executed in her own home, was today charged with the indictable offence.

The accused, Indira Outar, 43 of Lot 8, Block 4, Tain Settlement, Berbice, appeared at the Whims Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Charlyn Artiga.

Outar was not required to plead to the murder charge which alleged that between January 1, 2017 and January 17, 2017, she hired Oliver Permaul, 34, and his wife, Nazeema Permaul of Lot 100 Tain Settlement, Andre James, 26 of Lot 46 George Street, Rose Hall Town, Rohan Johnson, 39 and his common law wife, Shabiki Johnson of Lot 107 Second Street, Rose Hall Town and Claredon of Jamaica, to murder Lilawattie Mohammed on February 7, 2017.

The accused, who is also a businesswoman, was represented by Attorney-at-Law, Mursaline Bacchus.

She was refused bail and remanded to prison until March 14, 2017 when her case will be presented in the court again.

Inews had previously reported that on the day in question, Mohammed was at home with her two children, when two armed men broke into the home.

Under the pretense of executing a robbery, one of the perpetrators shot Mohammed to the throat, killing her almost instantly.

This online publication understands that Outram wanted Mohammed dead after she became aware that her (Outram’s) husband was having an affair with the domestic worker.

Outram was reportedly having an affair with a barber, and requested his help in carrying out the daring execution.

Johnson and James were reportedly promised $4M to execute the woman, but were only given $400,000.

Johnson’s wife, allegedly received the money accumulated from the robbery. Permaul was said to be the one who hired the two men on behalf of Outram, while his wife was reportedly the agent between the business woman and the gunmen.

Police were able to apprehend the five who allegedly assisted the businesswoman and they were all charged on February 15, 2017.

Shortly after, Outar in the presence of an attorney, turned herself in to the Whims Police Station. (Ramona Luthi)