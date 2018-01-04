Alleged handbag thief gets $10,000 bail

A 51-year old electrician from Lahama Street, Georgetown, was released on $10,000 bail on Wednesday after allegations that he stole a handbag from the maternity ward at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Jinandan Singh appeared before Chief Magistrate Anne McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where he claimed that he found the handbag and was merely returning it to the hospital.

The hand bag contained 1 wallet, an umbrella, 1 bottle perfume, 1 headphone, 2 chargers, documents and $12,000 cash, all valued $48,000.

The prosecution’s case was that on December 29, at GPHC, the victim, Latita Samuels placed her handbag with her valuables on the bag rack at the nurse’s station at the hospital’s maternity ward.

It was reported that a GPHC employee saw Singh with the bag and raised an alarm. The court heard that it was not until 10:45 hrs that Samuels noticed her bag missing. However, the bag was returned to the hospital.

In his defence, the accused told the court he didn’t steal the items but instead found them on the street: “I returned the bag and now I’m here,” Singh told the Chief Magistrate.

He will make his next court appearance on January 8.