Alleged gang of four remanded for multiple robbery charges

Four persons who are between the ages of 20 and 22, were hauled before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where they were slapped with several robbery offences, allegedly committed between July and November 2017, in the Georgetown area.

The first of the string of charges read that on September20, 2017, Carl Hilliman, 21, Leon Gittens, 21, Kristoff Watts, 20, and Kwasi McCoy, 20, at the Stabroek Market robbed Virtual Complainant (VC) Asif Ali, of a quantity of gold jewelry, electronic gadgets, cash and documents, valued at $2,243,500.

A subsequent joint charge alleged that Hillman, Gittens and Watts, were involved in a robbery committed against VC, Brian Mohabir, while armed with an offensive weapon (ice pick) during which they relieved him of a cellular phone and other items a total of $26,000, on July 30, 2017.

The three defendants are also accused of robbing one Carl Cheong of cash and other items valued at $115,000 on July 26, 2017 in the Georgetown area.

According to the Police, Hilliman and Gittens were allegedly involved in an aggravated robbery resulting in complainant Riota Subishi losing $272,000 on October 28, 2017.

The two final charges were brought solely against Hilliman, alleging that he robbed Dariam Ramkadiss of some $166,000 and Suraj Goserall of $163,000 between September and November respectively, in the Georgetown Magisterial District.

All four of the defendants pleaded not guilty to the offences while denying any knowledge of such and appeared in apparent disbelief as they were remanded to prison after the presiding Magistrate upheld the prosecutor’s bail objection.

The court heard that Gittens is employed as a vendor while his cousin, Watts, is a minibus conductor, both residing in Cowan Street Kitty, Georgetown.

Meanwhile, Hilliman plies his trade as a mason in Bourda and McCoy is cigarette vendor living in Fort Street, Kingston, Georgetown.

This case continues on December 4, 2017, before Magistrate Judy Latchman.