Alleged bicycle thief shot by unlicenced businessman in Alberttown

Police are investigating a shooting incident which occurred during the wee hours of Wednesday morning at Third Street, Alberttown, Georgetown resulting in a 43-year-old man being injured by an unlicenced businessman.

The injured man has been identified as Vijay Singh of “no fixed place of abode.” He is presently being treated for his injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Based on information received, the 49-year-old businessman was awake in his home, around 03:10hrs, browsing the internet when he heard a noise and, upon peering through a window he, observed Singh in his yard walking towards the front gate and pushing a bicycle.

As such, the businessman reportedly told police that he collected his unlicenced 9mm pistol and discharged a round at Singh, hitting him once to the right leg.

Law enforcement ranks were then summoned.

This publication was told that upon inspection, ranks observed that a storeroom was located at the western side of the yard, and it is suspected the Singh might have removed the bicycle- which was found next to him- from same. (Ramona Luthi)