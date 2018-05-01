Alleged bandit stabbed to death in attempted robbery

An alleged bandit identified as Shelton Jordan known as ‘Yankee’ from Albouystown was on Tuesday morning killed following an attempted robbery on Dennis Street, Sophia, East Coast Demerara.

While details remain sketchy, the incident reportedly occurred at about 05:00hrs on Tuesday in the vicinity of the village’s Guyana Power and Light (GPL) building.

The alleged perpetrator, armed with a knife on a black motorcycle, reportedly attempted to rob a resident in the area of his bird.

However, based on information received, a brief scuffle ensued and the victim reportedly managed to disarm the alleged suspect, before proceeding to stab him with his own knife.

Efforts to make contact with police on Tuesday morning to obtain a comment proved futile.

Thus far, INews was told by residents in the area that the suspect is known to them as a “biker bandit.”

Investigators are presently at the scene.