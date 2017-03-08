All protocols were followed in land acquisition, says Manickchand

…as more officials questioned by SOCU
As agents of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) continue their ‘investigations’ of former government and other officials, former ministers Irfaan Ali, Priya Manickchand, Nandakishore Gopaul and Shaik Baksh were detained and questioned earlier today.
When INews arrived at the SOCU headquarters earlier today, Ali had already been questioned and released. Manickchand had left to pursue other engagements but subsequently returned to the SOCU headquarters for questioning.
Meanwhile, Gopaul told media operatives that his interrogation was based on the role he played at the National Communications Network (NCN).
In analysing the situation, Jagdeo said yesterday, he strongly believes these unprecedented actions taken by SOCU are politically motivated and meant to silence the vociferous voices against the wrongdoings of the coalition.
“I sympathise for the people who work here (SOCU) because they are under severe political pressure. Every week, the Head of the State Assets Recovery Unity, Dr Clive Thomas speaks about who they should lock up. A week ago, Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan, ahead of a Police investigation, talked about locking up people this week. The Attorney General put $100 million in his budget to come after political opponents,” he outlined.
Jagdeo maintained his long held position that Government’s priorities are backwards as instead of focusing on developing the country, it is employing vindictive and witch-hunting strategies.
“The reason the Government is doing this is because it is failing miserably in every single area across the country. It is facing the wrath of many ordinary people, [People’s Progressive Party] PPP supporters as well as [A Partnership for National Unity] APNU supporters because it has not delivered on any of its promises, it can’t lead this country to a prosperous future. In fact, people’s welfares are declining, more and more people are protesting its actions… the country is in economic disarray and we are seeing a steady insidious move to erode our constitutional rights,” he stated.