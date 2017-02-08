Alkaline wanted for questioning in murder

The police are seeking dancehall artiste Alkaline for questioning in relation to the murder of Rohan Morris, the Jamaica Observer has reported.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), in a tweet a short while ago, said the artiste, whose real name is Earlan Bartley, is to report to Harman Barracks by 5:00 pm tomorrow.

According to the Jamaica Observer, the lawmen said it is believed that Alkaline can assist them with their investigations.

The JCF did not provide any further information on the matter.

