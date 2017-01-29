RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Ali lauds Jagdeo’s leadership, direction in taking PPP forward
- says party follows a Pro-Poor approach to growth, development At the opening of the PPP’s 31st Congress, last December, where he was latter...
Relatives claim dead bandit was “no thief”
- but Police confirm he was fingered in several armed robberies One day after a bandit was shot and killed by a businessman during an...
Ramjattan booted as AFC’s leader
… as party yet to clear $43M campaign debt …Trotman returns to head party Alliance For Change (AFC) delegates on Saturday rejected incumbent leader Khemraj...
THE PIPER: The Guardians of Guyana
We should not forget that democracy was “invented” in its modern incarnation in Europe after the “Hundred-Year war” between England and France. With comparative...
Serena beats sister Venus Williams to win record 23rd major
By Ravi Ubha, CNN Serena Williams rewrote tennis history books once again, this time with sister Venus across the net and her fiance Alexis Ohanian...
Trotman elected new AFC Leader, Ramjattan is now Chairman
In a close contest, Raphael Trotman clipped Khemraj Ramjattan by two votes to become leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC) political party. The vote...
Trump influenced ‘hate crime’ reaches home as Guyanese Muslim, mother assaulted at JFK airport
A Massachusetts man who yelled that President Donald Trump "will get rid of all of you" faces nine hate crime charges for assaulting a...
Letter: Insinuations that CJRC lease was obtained illegally are appalling
Dear Editor, The Cheddi Jagan Research Centre (CJRC) is appalled, indeed disgusted, by utterances made by leading functionaries of the APNU-AFC administration which insinuated that...
Several systemic errors identified in Health Ministry
- Minister Lawrence moves office to drug bond to address issues, paramount being drug shortages Public Health Minister, Volda Lawrence, in an interview with...
Chanderpaul snapped up by Lancashire
Lancashire has become the latest county to raid South African cricket by signing Dane Vilas, the wicketkeeper-batsman, in a double Kolpak swoop which has...