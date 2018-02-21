Alfonso Thomas named West Indies bowling coach

Cricket West Indies has appointed former South African fast bowler Alfonso Thomas as the bowling coach of the senior men’s team. The board made a number of changes to the coaching and support staff for the current squads keeping in mind the World Cup Qualifiers and the Women’s World T20 scheduled for later this year.

Former West Indies legspinner Rawl Lewis, who previously worked with the side as team operations manager during their successful World T20 campaign in 2016, was named the team manager.

Thomas, who represented South Africa in a sole T20I in 2007, has held specialist roles in Championship cricket in the UK. The former Somerset limited-overs captain, who is ninth on the list of most successful T20 bowlers, has also played in the IPL, BBL and the BPL, with 263 T20 wickets to his name.

“We are focused on improving team performance, as well as broadening and deepening the coaching expertise in the region,” CWI director Jimmy Adams said. “We know we’ve got vital games and tournaments this year and we’re confident that these appointments will strengthen the Windies squads for this year and our future plans.”

The other new inclusions in head coach Stuart Law’s crop are team physio David Kershaw and strength and conditioning coach Corey Bocking.

In relation to specific changes, CWI chief executive Johnny Grave said, “Joel Garner has agreed to become an Ambassador, supporting the fundraising IT20 match at Lord’s at the end of May and helping us launch the Windies Foundation planned for later this year. Ronald Rogers will remain in the region working with Alzarri Joseph on his rehabilitation programme following his stress fracture.” (ESPNcricinfo)