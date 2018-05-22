Albouystown man remanded over alleged attempted murder

An Albouystown block maker was today (Tuesday), remanded to prison after it was revealed that the man he allegedly attempted to murder is still hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), suffering a punctured lungs.

Twenty-seven-year-old, Malcolm Culley of Lot 154 Cooper Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, was not allowed to plea to the indictable charge read to him by the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

That charge alleged that he, on May 18 2018 at the said Albouystown, with intent to commit murder wounded Rawle Khan.

The Attorney of the accused, George Thomas requested for bail be granted in a reasonable sum revealing that his client, who is a father of one, is expecting another child shortly.

He highlighted that Culley has no previous matters in the Courts and does not pose a flight risk.

However, Police Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield objected to this and revealed that Khan is not out of danger suffering a punctured lungs, broken ribs and multiple lacerations in the male surgical ward of GPHC.

As such, bail was denied and Culley was remanded to prison to return on June 11 2018.