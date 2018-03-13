Albion fire leaves several including pregnant mother homeless

An early morning fire in Berbice completely gutted a dwelling house at High Reef, Albion, Corentyne.

The fire which stated at about 10:00hrs has left several persons homeless including a mother of five who is nine months pregnant.

At the time of the fire no one was at home. However, a neighbour told this publication that she saw flames emanating from a bedroom window in the upper flat of the two-storey building.

It was a unit from the Guyana Sugar Corporation which responded to the distress call.

The pregnant woman, Shennisa Willie, an assistant mistress at the Community Based Rehabilitation Centre at Port Mourant explained that upon arriving at the scene, the building was almost gutted as fire fighters had not yet arrived.

She said she was at the landlord when she learnt that her home was on fire and rushed to the scene.

According to Willie she left home at about 9:15hrs and the fire was seen about thirty minutes later.

The couple had rented the upper flat of the building for the past six months and lived there with their five children ages 11, 10, 9, 5 and two years old.

She said when the children arrived home from school today; there was nowhere to take them.

Meanwhile, the land lady claimed that she was recently offered $8M for the property but refused to sell because Willie was pregnant with her sixth child and putting the family out would have been hard on them.

Willie’s husband Damian Simon reported to the police that valuables were removed from his home whenever his family is out.

Moreover, the landlord feels that the fire was an act of arson.

Meanwhile, the couple is appealing to the public for assistance.

Willie says all the things which she would have purchased for her unborn child have been destroyed.

Persons interested in assisting can contact her on telephone number 672-5363.