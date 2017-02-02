Albion cane harvester conned by bandits

0
90

A cane harvester attached to the Albion Estate, Berbice is now left counting his losses after bandits on Monday conned him of his gold jewellery.

According to information received, the man was at home when he received a call where the caller purported to be a representative of the GTT in New Amsterdam.

He was instructed to report to the GTT office there in relation to his phone line, which the caller told him he would lose if he failed to go to the office.

This publication understands that the man left his home to go to the utility company.

While on his way to the company, a call was then made reportedly by the same perpetrator to the 12-year-old son of the cane harvester.

He was instructed to collect all of the gold jewellery in the house and take it to the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Sources close to the Police confirmed that the boy gathered the jewellery belonging to his mother and sister totalling in excess of $200,000 and took it to the hospital.

When he arrived at the hospital, he was sent to the back where he was instructed to leave the jewellery on a table.

Moments later, he was told to go back for the jewellery, but when he did it was not there.

Information surrounding the entire incident is sketchy; however, the Police have launched an investigation.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Let us hear from you...