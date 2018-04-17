Alberttown hairdresser robbed by armed motorcycle bandits

Police are said to be hunting two men who allegedly committed a robbery under arms against on a 35-year-old old hairdresser on Monday afternoon while she was walking along Cummings Street, Alberttown, Georgetown.

The victim has been identified as Wendy Griffith of Cummings Street, Alberttown.

According to police reports, at around 13:30hrs, the woman was walking north along the street mentioned when she noticed a black CG motorcycle approaching her.

The woman told police that two men were on the motorcycle, and shortly after it came to a halt in front of her, the pillion rider came off.

The suspect reportedly pulled out a hand gun from his waist and held Griffith at gunpoint, demanding that she turn over her handbag which contained approximately $20,000 in cash and a Motorola mobile phone valued at $30,000.

After she complied, the bandit then hopped back onto the motorcycle and fled the scene with his accomplice.

Police have confirmed that CCTV footage of the area is in the process of being reviewed.