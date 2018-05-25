Alberto is 2018’s first named tropical system

MIAMI, United States (AP) — The first named tropical weather system of the 2018 hurricane season has formed. The National Hurricane Centre says a disturbance moving toward the Gulf of Mexico is now subtropical storm Alberto.

Alberto had top sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) early Friday and was located 55 miles (90 kilometres) south of Cozumel, Mexico. The storm was moving north-northeast at six mph (nine kph).

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain to the Yucatan Peninsula, western Cuba, Florida and the northeastern Gulf Coast throughout the weekend.

A subtropical storm has a less defined and cooler centre than a tropical storm, and its strongest winds are found farther from its centre. Subtropical storms can develop into tropical storms, which in turn can strengthen into hurricanes.