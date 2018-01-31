Agricola man charged with break and entry, theft gets bail

An Agricola man who allegedly broke and entered the home of a villager, making off with her money including United States (US) $300 was on Wednesday before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for the offence.

James Moore, 29, of Seventh Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD) appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore and pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that he broke and entered Paulette Totten’s home in Agricola and made off with the US currency as well as GYD $90,000.

Police Prosecutor, Simone Payne did not object to bail which was granted in the sum of $250,000.

Moore is expected to return to Court on February 28, 2018.