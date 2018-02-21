Agri Ministry condemns poisoning of coconut trees at Hope Estate

The Ministry of Agriculture, earlier today (Wednesday), has condemned the recent poisoning of 18 bearing coconut trees by persons at Hope Estate.

A statement from the ministry noted that the poisoning is a cause for concern and one which the ministry will not sit by idly, and allow to reoccur.

Based on information reaching INews, one person has been arrested for the poisoning of the coconut trees and is cooperating with the Guyana Police Force.

Agriculture Minister Noel Holder is quoted in the statement as saying that acts such as this can only undermine the already public progress the Hope Coconut Industries Limited (HCIL) has made. He maintained that all efforts will be made to ensure that the incident is an isolated one, and is calling on the public to exercise maturity.

In this respect the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) has been working around the clock to ensure farmers have readily available top quality coconut seedlings.