Recent Articles
Pakistan to play two additional T20s on Caribbean tour
(CMC) Two Twenty20 Internationals have been added to Pakistan’s tour of the Caribbean later this year, with the two sides now set to face off...
Boyfriend murders St Lucia woman as she celebrates birthday
St Lucia recorded its 17th murder for the year after a 31-year-old woman was stabbed to death reportedly by her boyfriend as she celebrated...
Misbah to lead Pakistan in West Indies Tests
By Umar Farooq, ESPNcricinfo Misbah Ul-Hack has decided to continue as Pakistan's Test captain, a decision that has been accepted by PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan,...
Many Guyanese affected in Richmond Hill, NY fire
A fast-moving inferno tore through a row of buildings in Queens, New York late Saturday, destroying at least eight homes and leaving dozens of...
Ex-policeman says behind 200 killings in Philippine death squad under Duterte
By Martin Petty (Reuters) A retired policeman testified before a Philippine Senate hearing on Monday to killing nearly 200 people as part of a "death...
Agard wins Cheddi Jagan Memorial cycle race
Shaquel Agard in a time of two hours, six minutes and fifty-four seconds (2:06:54) won the first stage of the 20th Cheddi Jagan Memorial...
Indian police find 19 female foetuses in sewer
MUMBAI, India (AFP) — Indian police said Monday they had found 19 aborted female foetuses dumped in a sewer in the western state of...
PHOTOS: Abolition of Indian indentureship anniversary event at Leonora
Local News INEWS -
The commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the abolition of Indian indentureship kicked off last Thursday with a dinner hosted by the High Commissioner...
North Korea fires four ballistic missiles into sea, angering Japan and South
By Ju-min Park and Kaori Kaneko | SEOUL/TOKYO (Reuters) North Korea fired four ballistic missiles into the sea off Japan's northwest on Monday, angering South...
Immediate forensic audit needed into M&CC, parking meter contract – Ali
Local News INEWS -
In light of the ongoing public outrage over the controversial parking meter project, Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Irfaan Ali is expected to move...