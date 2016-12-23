After 7 years Logos Hope book ship returns, receives large contingent of Guyanese

Big smiles were stretched across the faces of children as they feasted their eyes on the wide range of children books and toys on Thursday when Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating book ship, opened its doors to the public.





The ship was crammed with children, teens and adults mere minutes after it officially opened its doors. Soon after, the length of the lines increased and the books on the shelves were decreasing. The people were not distracted by Christmas shopping in any of the commercial hubs—after all they waited seven years for the vessel to return to Guyana.

The vessel offers exclusive on board events for people of all ages, in addition to its array of quality, affordable books.

According to the Media Relations Officer, Annika Lee, there are about 5000 different titles abroad, along with international crew members from about 60 countries. She stated that most of the books are donation from different publishing companies who agree with their vision to educate and bring help to countries, whether it is promoting peace, creating HIV/AIDS awareness or carrying out construction and community development projects.

The ship and its members offer help to those affected by poverty, regardless of their background, religion or creed.

According to Lee, the ship will be producing a live theatrical performance of the CS Lewis classic The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe. It has been adapted for the stage by Jimmy Hendricks and directed by Tim Whitson. Tickets are presently on sale at the Giftland Mall and on the ship.

There will also be an international culture festival on December 28, 2016 and on January 4, 2017.

Logos Hope is operated by GBA Ships e.V an international charitable organisation registered in Germany. Since 1970 the organisation has welcomed over 45 million visitors up the gangways in over 150 countries and territories around the world. The ship usually visits 12 countries every year, offering quality books at affordable prices.

The ship is opened to the public at the La Penitence Wharf until January 8, 2017.

Entrance fee is $100 per person however adults 65 and over and children under 12 are free.