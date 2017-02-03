‘Africa Unite’ musical showcase for Congress Place on Sunday

A host of international and local Guyanese artistes are expected to set the stage on fire at the Congress Place Auditorium on Sunday as Carib Feedback Production hosts “African Unite” – an international musical showcase.

The evening is being held in observance of Black History Month but more importantly, is being used to celebrate the birth anniversary of Jamaican and internationally acclaimed reggae singing sensation, Bob Marley.

This is the sixth year the event is being hosted.  This year, “Africa Unite” will feature Guyanese Prince Ally and Phil “Bumpy” Dino from Canada; Leemunth John, also known as “B’naanza” from Suriname; First Born, Mark Batson, I Max and female sensation “JP” from the Vizion Sounds music family in Guyana; Mario Kein, Gad I, Silenci Negusi, calypsonia Ras John Marcus, WiFi and Kenya backed by the Yoruba Singers and the new Sound Dimension bands.
Special guest artistes include Killa Milla, comedian Chubby, Double S and Surprise from the Creator Family and acrobat Ras Marcus. King Tafari Love Music sound system and DJ Emron (from the UK) will also be appearing. Admission is $1000 for adults and $500 for children.  Tickets are available at Vizion Sounds studio at 34 Anira Street, Queenstown; Congress Place in Sophia and from the artistes. Main sponsors so far are Courtney Benn Contracting Services Ltd, GUYTRAC, GAICO, Daddy’s, Midtown Chariot Hotel, Global Seafood Distributors and Banks DIH. (Guyana Times)

