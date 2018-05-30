AFC’s Duncan appointed Chronicle’s new GM

Alliance For Change (AFC) Councillor for the city of Georgetown, Sherod Duncan has been appointed as the new General Manager (GM) for the State-owned newspaper, Guyana Chronicle.

This publication was informed that the appointment was announced to employees on Tuesday during a staff meeting.

Duncan was as a member of the Board of Directors for the Guyana Chronicle when controversy erupted earlier this year after a decision was taken to fire two popular columnists – Dr David Hinds and Lincon Lewis – who were deemed to be critical in their writings about the Government.

This led to the resignation of several Board members who disagreed with the decision to fire the duo.

The Board, which now only has three members, is chaired by Geeta Chandan-Edmund.