AFC to now contest LGE with APNU, Trotman mandated to write President

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Alliance For Change (AFC) having met on February 17, 2018 at a duly constituted meeting, has mandated the Leader of the Party to engage the A Partnership For National Unity (APNU) in discussions that could see the parties contesting the 2018 Local Government Elections (LGE) as a coalition.

This is according to a statement issued by the AFC which outlined that the NEC, the second highest decision-making organ of the AFC has the mandate to make decisions for the party in between the AFC Biennial Conference.

According to the AFC, the NEC “mandated Party Leader, Raphael Trotman to write President David Granger outlining the party’s position on the way forward and specific issues that are of concern to the AFC.”

Also discussed at the meeting was the Cummingsburg Accord.

The meeting acknowledged that “there are areas in the relationship that are working well and others that need to examined, clearly defined and strengthened.”

An AFC team, this publication was informed, was identified to discuss these areas with the APNU as it “reaffirmed its commitment to the coalition.”

The party’s collective decision comes after its leader Raphael Trotman earlier this year indicated to the media that there is a possibility the AFC may enter the upcoming LGE alone.

Trotman had said that “there is a strong opinion of body that we should go alone.”

In one of his weekly columns, former House Speaker Ralph Ramkarran said the inability of the AFC to successfully push for constitutional reform, a platform on which the party campaigned, has, among other things, seriously damaged its credibility; and in order to restore some of its integrity, the AFC must resign from Government.