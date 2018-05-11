AFC mum on Local Gov’t negotiations with APNU in run-up to elections

…admits campaign promise of Constitutional Reform lagging

As the Coalition Government celebrates three years in power, the Alliance For Change (AFC) leadership says ongoing local government talks are a priority while the campaign promise of constitutional reform takes a backseat for now.

As the discussions between coalition partners AFC and A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) takes center stage, both partners are mum on the terms being negotiated.

However, at a press conference this morning, the AFC did say that they have proposed 9 major points to be negotiated upon with the upcoming Local Government Elections being the first item.

However, when pressed on what they are going into the talks expecting, the AFC’s leadership at the press conference refused to entertain the question noting that the issue was addressed when the 9 points letter was mentioned.

However, this publication was reliably informed that the AFC is demanding 60 per cent of the total seats secured after the Local Government Elections which is expected in November of this year.

This demand comes after the AFC Councillors in the Georgetown Municipality has been sidelined by the APNU’s Councillors on a number of issues inclusive of the controversial parking meter project.

Another item on the list to be discussed is the campaign promise of Constitutional reform but according to the party the issue is lagging. AFC’s Chairman, Khemraj Ramjattan admitted that it is not a priority matter at the moment, noting that the parliamentary agenda is stacked with other matters of more importance.

He made reference of to the Constitutional Reform Consultative Commission Bill, which was tabled in Parliament in June of 2017.