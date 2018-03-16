AFC Leadership has sold out its ordinary members – Opposition Leader

Echoing statements from City Hall’s outgoing Deputy Mayor; Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo is of the view that the Alliance for Change’s influence at the council has been subverted in favour of a ruling cabal.

During the annual City Hall elections, yesterday, Patricia Chase-Green was for the third time, re-elected as Mayor of Georgetown, despite the protests and agitation by citizens against her leadership over the years.

In addition, the Deputy Mayor position, held by an AFC representative since 2016, was allocated to another APNU representative- Akeem Peters.

Today, during his press conference Jagdeo noted that the AFC was effectively booted out from the Deputy Mayor position.

“In spite of all that we have heard about how atrocious King is and the current Mayor and almost the entire civil society and all decent minded citizens thinking that they are not good for the city, the PNC part of the coalition persisted in re-instating them. The AFC part in the coalition, and the PPP councillors there, they fought against this. But the AFC councillors there were fighting a losing battle. Why? Because the AFC National Leaders have already sold out all of the ordinary AFC Members,” he asserted.

Jagdeo was also very critical of the silence from senior AFC leaders in the face of the party being side-lined at City hall.

“They don’t care too much, in fact, they got booted out. The AFC, there from the Deputy Mayor position. So, why did this happen? And you didn’t hear a single word of protest from any senior AFC leader,” he observed.

The election of a Deputy Mayor saw Councillor Sherod Duncan, being denied an opportunity to nominate incumbent Lionel Jaikarran to the post.

It is understood that after the new Deputy Mayor, Akeem Peter, was nominated; Duncan’s attempts to nominate his colleague to continue in the role was thwarted by APNU councillors.

Both Duncan and Jaikarran are known for their anti-corruption advocacy at City Hall; something that has brought them into conflict with Chase-Green and the APNU councillors.

Most recently, their attempt to introduce a “vote of no-confidence” motion against Town Clerk, Royston King over a litany of offences were thwarted by Chase-Green and company