AFC expresses condolences to Councillor Garrett’s family 

The Alliance For Change (AFC) is extending its condolences to the family and friends of their colleague, Junior Garret who lost his life on Friday last.

The party is describing Garrett’s passing as “a major loss of a municipal leader, dedicated worker and activist”.



Garrett, 65 collapsed shortly after a City Hall meeting regarding its budget. He was taken to the Woodland Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

He who was a People’s National Congress (PNC) Councillor. Garrett joined the City Council on March 5, 2002, served as Chairman of the Finance Committee in the previous council, and was a member of the Finance Committee at the time of his passing.