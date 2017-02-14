AFC condemns APNU’s Mayor Chase-Green over her quips to their Deputy Duncan

Off of the heels of their 2nd anniversary of the signing of the Cummingsburg Accord, the Alliance for Change (AFC) has officially condemned A Partnership for National Unity’s (APNU’s) Mayor of the City of Georgetown Patricia Chase-Green who has sought to blame Deputy Mayor Sherod Duncan, an AFC member, for “taking misinformation to the public on the parking meter contract, and causing ‘civil unrest.”

Mayor Chase-Green at the Councils Statutory Meeting yesterday took her Deputy to task, laying blame of the whole parking meter controversy squarely at his feet. She reportedly told Duncan at the meeting “Look at what you have caused. There is civil disobedience all because you are misinforming them. How do you feel, sir? How do you feel? Proud?”

The Mayors ‘civil disobedience’ quip to Duncan is a reference to his support of the growing Movement Against the Parking Meters (MAPM) which had staged two large protests, with the most recent demonstration, calling for the ‘burdensome’ parking meter initiative which was ‘unilaterally foisted’ unto the populace to be scrapped.

Chase-Green further chastised Duncan at intermittent intervals, stating among other things “I sometimes wonder if you represent yourself or the Council, because you cannot come in here and engage in full discussions and you mislead persons. It is so disheartening.”

Duncan who was able to put forward a few logical responses, was for the most part drowned out by APNU Councillors as they sought to support the Mayor in her upbraiding of Duncan over the media coverage given to the exposed Parking Meter contract, which they dubbed as “misinformed.”

The AFC today issued a statement saying that it is both ‘alarmed and disturbed’ by reports that the Mayor of the City of Georgetown, has sought to blame Deputy Mayor Sherod Duncan for the parking meter controversy.

The party says it condemns, in the strongest possible terms, this unwarranted attack on Duncan and called on the Mayor to note that he (Duncan) is the party’s spokesperson and is fully endorsed by the AFC on the parking meter fiasco.

“Therefore, an attack on Mr. Duncan is, invariably, an attack on the AFC and the party takes a dim view of this and calls on the Mayor to immediately withdraw her accusations, offer an unqualified apology, and take a more conciliatory approach towards resolving the issue of the widespread rejection of the Mayor and City Council (M&CC)/National Parking Systems(NPS)/Smart City Solutions (SCS) indecent and oppressive contract” said the AFC is their statement.

According to the AFC it “is unquestionably the initial and continued secrecy, lack of transparency surrounding the contract, the bad negotiating, lack of consultation with the people and poor implementation which are among the main reasons for the widespread rejection of the paid metered parking initiative. It is the view of the party that it is in fact the Mayor along with the Town Clerk and those who were secretly involved in negotiating and signing off on this sordid contract who must take responsibility rather than seek to cast blame elsewhere.”

The AFC says the even tough it reaffirms its commitment to the APNU/AFC Coalition, the “party however, will not take lightly, disrespect and attacks such as that essayed by Mayor Green on its councilors, leaders or members.”

The AFC said that it is committed to continuing its work in the M&CC through its duly elected Councilors and with all parties.