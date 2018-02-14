‘Active shooter’ at Florida school

(BBC) Police in Parkland, Florida, are responding to reports of an active shooter at a local high school.

The Broward Sherriff’s Office said it was “working a developing incident” at Stoneman Douglas High School.

“There are reports of victims,” it added, warning that the shooter was still at large and urging people to avoid the area.

US media outlets reported that up to 20 people may have been injured, while some have been evacuated.

A local Fox news affiliate reported seeing several people being treated for injuries outside the school.

Video footage from the scene showed students being evacuated in small groups, while armed police patrolled the school’s perimeter.

Coral Springs Police department, meanwhile, tweeted instructions to teachers and students to “remain barricaded inside until police reach you”.

The FBI also said it was attending the scene and assisting local law enforcement.

US television networks reported large numbers of parents had gathered outside the police perimeter.

“The president has been made aware of the school shooting in Florida,” said White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters.

“We are monitoring the situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected.”