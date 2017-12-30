Acting Top Cop approves promotions for 204 junior ranks

Acting Commissioner of the Guyana Police Force, David Ramnarine has approved the promotions of 204 junior ranks ranging from corporal to sergeant, lance corporal and constable to corporal, and constable to lance corporal.

They will take effect from December 31, 2017.

In his New Year message to the Force on Friday, Ramnarine reminded members of the Force of their onerous calling, which he noted has been fulfilled to general satisfaction, notwithstanding the numerous demands and challenges faced, in particular by those who tarnished the image of the Force and brought it into disrepute.

“Let us resolve to improve out quality of service, as already we are making great strides forward in solving serious and other crimes, but obviously much more can and must be done to prevent these crimes,” he posited.

The acting Police Commissioner further noted that the year ahead would bring about greater demands on the Police Force, and therefore professionalism must be compatible.

“I have no doubt that with increased human and other resources, those increased expectations from our master and other key stakeholders will be met to satisfaction; and in this regard, I urge that we each make that special resolve to improve individually and collectively, in pursuit of the objectives of the Force,” Ramnarine implored.

While reflecting on his tenure leading the Force as acting Commissioner, Ramnarine expressed his gratitude for the support during the latter half of 2017.

He concluded by telling those who have been elevated to higher rank that promotion comes with greater responsibility and increased expectations.