Acquitted murder accused remanded for attempted murder

A man who was previously found not guilty of murder was on Wednesday remanded to prison after he was slapped with an attempted murder charge and another for discharging a loaded firearm.

Leon Duncan, 27, of Festival City, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and had the charges read to him.

It is alleged that on January 8, 2017, at Main Street, he discharged a loaded firearm at Seon Nedd. The second charge against Duncan stated that on September 26, 2016, at Oronoque and Forshaw Streets, he attempted to murder Geoffrey Pharrell.

Duncan’s Attorney, Mark Waldron told the court that since the defendant was previously found not guilty of the murder charge, the Police have since been pinning multiple other charges on his client with the intention of having him incarcerated.

However, while both Virtual Complainants (VCs) in the matter failed to appear in court, Police Prosecutor Deniro Jones told the court that they were available. The Prosecutor added that the files on both charges were incomplete, so he requested time for their completion.

The matters were subsequently set down for February 27, 2017, and were transferred to Court Two before Magistrate Leron Daly.

Duncan was previously charged with the murder of Intaz Roopnarine at Cool Square.