Accused in fatal accident of Guyanese boxer “Six Head” to know fate soon

Manex Powers, who is accused of causing the death of former WBA World Welterweight Champion Andrew “Six Head” Lewis, appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore on Thursday, to make an unsworn statement as the trial into the death of the boxer continues.

The accused first appeared before the courts in May 6, 2015 and pleaded not guilty to the charge read to him by the then Chief Magistrate, Priya Sewnarine-Beharry at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge read that on May 4, 2015, at New Hope Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD), the accused, a 32-year-old resident of Campbellville Housing Scheme at the time, drove motor vehicle PNN 596 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Lewis. Powers, who was represented by defence counsel Peter Hughes, had initially entered a not-guilty plea and was released on $250,000 bail.

The man had previously appeared before the Magistrate on January 10, 2017, and the final trial date was set for February 2, 1017. However, the accused, represented by Defence Attorney Stanley Moore, made his court appearance on the said date, taking to the witness box to make an unsworn statement. The final hearing was postponed by the Magistrate.

The accused is to know his fate when he makes his final appearance before Magistrate Fabayo Azore on February 27, 2017. (Guyana Times)